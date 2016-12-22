Calling all sinners and beer drinkers!

2016 was a bad, bad year. But maybe you were kind of bad, too?

On New Year’s Eve, Greenpoint craft beer hub The Diamond will transform its backyard gondola (which could double as a clutch make-out booth) into a pop-up confessional, with an actual pastor: Amy Kienzle of Park Church, a Lutheran ministry located nearby at McGolrick Park.

They’re calling it “semi-secular,” but “super-special,” and we agree; when else will you get the chance to hash out your wrongdoings with an ordained woman of God, while sipping on a heady pour? (The Greenpoint Seasonal Blanket, an amber ale currently on tap, sounds like an appropriate selection).

“I believe in the power of forgiveness, whatever the context,” says Pastor Amy. “The purpose of confession is to create a safe space to unburden oneself.” We suppose a former ski lift is as good a spot as any.

Confession is free, confidential and on a first-come, first-served basis — so no getting drunk and sobbing in the gondola all night.

If you go:

The Diamond Bar

43 Franklin St.

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight

thediamondbrooklyn.com

Free