Isaac Mizrahi could've been like Kanye West in a different world

Isaac Mizrahi’s first love wasn’t fashion — it was singing.

Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?

Jan. 31-Feb. 11

Tuesday-Saturday, 8:45 p.m.

Café Carlyle, 35 E. 76th St.

212-744-1600

$55-$125, ticketweb.com

The Brooklyn-born designer of everything from red carpet couture to Target’s most coveted collaboration was already a star in the ‘70s, just not for his stitching. “I’m just a big ham, ever since I was a kid,” says Mizrahi, who at 8 started doing female impersonations in his driveway "for anybody who would listen. People used to beg me because I was great; I used to sound just like Judy Garland.

“If the world were a different place, I would’ve done that, but eventually I would’ve found clothes — like Kanye!”

RELATED: “Rent” producer is bringing “The Devil Wears Prada” to Broadway

Alas, it was a different time and his parents “didn’t exactly encourage me,” as he put it. So Mizrahi, 55, set aside cabaret in favor of becoming America’s most populist designer beginning with his first fashion line at age 15. Along the way, he dabbled in the entertainment world, too, most notably inventing the reality genre when he let a crew follow the creation of his New York Fashion Week show for 1995’s “Unzipped” and helping bring up the next generation of designers as host of “Project Runway: All-Stars.”