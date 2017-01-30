ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 3:15 pm

Isaac Mizrahi could've been like Kanye West in a different world

The fashion icon is stepping on a different kind of stage this week, performing cabaret at Cafe Carlyle.

Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi

Getty Images

Photo:

Isaac Mizrahi’s first love wasn’t fashion — it was singing.

Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?
Jan. 31-Feb. 11
Tuesday-Saturday, 8:45 p.m.
Café Carlyle, 35 E. 76th St.
212-744-1600
$55-$125, ticketweb.com

The Brooklyn-born designer of everything from red carpet couture to Target’s most coveted collaboration was already a star in the ‘70s, just not for his stitching. “I’m just a big ham, ever since I was a kid,” says Mizrahi, who at 8 started doing female impersonations in his driveway "for anybody who would listen. People used to beg me because I was great; I used to sound just like Judy Garland.

“If the world were a different place, I would’ve done that, but eventually I would’ve found clothes — like Kanye!”

RELATED: “Rent” producer is bringing “The Devil Wears Prada” to Broadway

Alas, it was a different time and his parents “didn’t exactly encourage me,” as he put it. So Mizrahi, 55, set aside cabaret in favor of becoming America’s most populist designer beginning with his first fashion line at age 15. Along the way, he dabbled in the entertainment world, too, most notably inventing the reality genre when he let a crew follow the creation of his New York Fashion Week show for 1995’s “Unzipped” and helping bring up the next generation of designers as host of “Project Runway: All-Stars.”

But that impulse to perform never left him, and while he's done cabaret nights around the city before, he's preparing to take over the iconic Café Carlyle stage for a series of intimate shows called “Does This Song Make Me Look Fat?” beginning Jan. 31. Mizrahi will perform some of his most personally meaningful songs, from jazz standards to musicals, tell stories from his long career and give away random swag he's gotten in gift bags over the years to a few lucky audience members.

Mizrahi sees the 70-minute evening as less of a performance and more like hanging out in his living room at “the most obsessed afterparty in the world." It's an act he expects to change up a bit every night, because unlike theater where "you expect to sit like a nice person in the dark, in a cabaret people are drinking, they’re eating, they’re whooping it up. and so are you," he says. "I hope the show is both really satisfying and surprising, both to the audience and myself.”

Surprisingly for a man who’s spent much of his life in the spotlight, Mizrahi cops to feeling serious stage fright. Ironically though, it's part of the reason why he's doing the show. “My biggest fear is of boredom, it’s just the worst," he says. "So this is one way I can insure against it, is to keep doing things that terrify me.”

How’s that for inspiration?

Only professional selfies, please

While Mizrahi enjoys connecting with his audience, there’s one thing about fame in the modern world that he’s not completely comfortable with. “People taking my picture and tweeting it or Instagramming it — I don’t know why but I just don’t like that,” says Mizrahi, who like most of us does not wake up like Beyonce. “And I get it, sometimes I want to take pictures with whoever it is and tweet them, but every time I think, ‘Wait a minute, are you going to provide hair and makeup?’ I want final approval of a photograph.”

More about EVA KIS

The Lowline Lab's Winter Dayline 20169Photos

World’s first underground park Lowline Lab is closing

Underneath Essex Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, an experiment in the future of urban development has flourished. The world’s first underground park, the Lowline Lab, opened in October 2015 after a successful Kickstarter, offering an urban oasis for visitors while giving researchers unprecedented data on channeling sunlight underground to create green space where no one had thought it could exist before. RELATED: What’s best for New York? Talk it over with the city’s icons But at the end...
Find crab nachos, Spanish wine and more at new Fort Greene food hall Gotham Market at The Ashland [1 Photos]This trippy art show puts you inside the mind of Marvel's newest hero in Legion [1 Photos]Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...
One Way or Another

Watch obscure movies made by women of color at BAM

One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991 BAMcinematek Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color. RELATED: Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Sound healing sits somewhere on the logic cusp of New Age-y and actual science. Theoretically, the claim that sound waves could impact the ebbs and flows of energy within the body the same way they disrupt the surface tension of substances sort of makes sense. (Scientists don’t totally agree.) Plus, sound therapy has been used as a method of healing and meditation since ancient times. Surely there must be something to it? For me, anxiety from obsessive Twitter checking has manifested itself in...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

For how much longer will the Islanders call Brooklyn home?

No clear path for Islanders, Barclays Center as rifts continue to build

Today 2:10 pm Sitting on a podium inside the Staples Center, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke. His words reverberated 2,794.2 miles to the east. Specifically, at the Barclays Center. “The owners are committed to the franchise,” Bettman told reporters during his State of the NHL address Saturday during the NHL All-Star Weekend. “They're committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders. There are some issues about playing in Barclays. It may be fundamental to the system, and...

Philadelphia

T.J. McConnell has been a key part of the Sixers recent surge.

NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers want to trade for Sixers' T.J. McConnell

Today 2:49 pm The Sixers aren't in tank mode anymore. They are in the mix (though will likely fall short) for a playoff spot and with Joel Embiid playing like a superstar, the team could become buyers and not sellers as the trade deadline approaches. So it is a nice change of pace to hear that the defending NBA champions from Cleveland reportedly targeting Philly point guard T.J. McConnell for their 15th roster spot. But Brett Brown isn't interested in moving the undrafted free agent who has become a...

Boston

It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

Today 2:35 pm It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News