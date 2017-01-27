‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is Broadway-bound with the producer of ‘Rent’

“The Devil Wears Prada” will walk the biggest stage in New York City when it comes to Broadway as a new musical.

The hit 2006 movie (and best-selling novel) follows Andy Sachs, a new college grad who just talked her way into a job as assistant to the notoriously ruthless editor of fashion magazine Runway. That boss, Miranda Priestly, was an iconic performance by Meryl Streep, though the production doesn’t even have an opening date at this point, let alone any casting announcements.

RELATED: What to expect at BroadwayCon 2017

The music is being written by Elton John, but don’t worry about “Prada”’s caustic humor being sanded to “Lion King” and “Billy Elliot” smoothness — the lyrics will be written by Paul Rudnick, the longtime New Yorker contributor responsible for the screenplay for “Addams Family Values,” among many other humorous ventures.

"Re-imagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theatre is super exciting,” Elton John said in a statement. “I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture."

Mixed metaphors aside, how ready are we for Miranda Priestly to strut menacingly while sing-lecturing her scathing one-liners? And all the struggling ingenues out there could always use a good anthem.