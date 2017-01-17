Authorities are investigating a triple killing that happened in a Jersey City home on Monday night.

Two masked gunmen approached 101 Fulton Ave. in a van, around 10 p.m., entered the building then opened fire in an apartment, killing three people, NBC4 reported. Witnesses said the suspects fled the beige two-story building on foot, the news channel reported.

Jersey City Police swarmed the address, and officers were still on the scene Tuesday morning, as were investigators from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Homicides in Jersey City were on the decline in 2016. There were 10 homicides in New Jersey's second largest city, from January through Dec. 20, according to nj.com. That was down significantly from the 26 homicides reported in 2015.