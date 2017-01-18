Authorities have made another grim discovery of body parts at a Bronx waste transfer station where a woman's torso and leg were found the day before. Investigators are also looking into body parts found at a Kearny transfer station.

Two arms without hands were found at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in Hunts Point, PIX11 reported Wednesday morning. It is believed the body parts are all from the same person.

Investigators had been searching the facility at 287 Halleck St., since a worker there discovered the torso and leg early Tuesday morning as they moved garbage into trucks.

None of the remains has been identified, and authorities are now searching through piles of trash for more parts or clues.

Authorities are also investigating trash that was delivered from the Bronx facility to a location in Kearny, N.J., NBC4 reported. Body parts were found at that location, as well, NBC4 reported.

The Bronx transfer station collects, destroys and processes garbage from all over the city.

Investigators are awaiting the cause of death to be determined by the medical examiner, the department said.