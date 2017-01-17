A female torso and leg were discovered inside a Bronx waste transfer station early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

Employees of the Metropolitan Transfer Station at 287 Halleck St. in Hunts Point made the discovery around 4:42 a.m., as they moved garbage into trucks from the facility, PIX11 reported.

Operations at the transfer station, which collects, destroys and processes garbage from all over the city, was halted as the investigation continues.

The remains have not been identified, and police are awaiting the cause of death to be determined by the medical examiner, the department said.