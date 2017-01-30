ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 8:05 am

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

Police officers are protecting mosques and other places of worship around the five boroughs.

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

Metro file

Photo:

The NYPD has increased security around mosques and other places of worship after a mosque shooting in Quebec City, Canada, killed six people and wounded eight.

Across the five boroughs, NYPD officers are watching mosques and a counterterrorism unit has been dispatched to Quebec to learn more about the attack that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims," according to reports.

As of 2015, there were an estimated 285 mosques in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to protect New York's Muslim population and expressed condolences for those affected by the shooting in Quebec City.

Meanwhile, at least six people had still been detained at JFK Airport as of late Sunday night, CBS New York reported.

Immigration lawyers were working to help free travelers caught in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's immigration ban signed Friday, which halts the admission of refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East.

Though a federal judge in New York blocked deportation of detainees through a stay on Trump's executive order, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Sunday saying it would enforce the president's orders.

More about Donald Trump

Protesters hold signs in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport on Sunday.

Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order

A global backlash against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs gathered strength on Sunday as several countries including long-standing American allies criticized the measures as discriminatory and divisive. Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta and Tehran spoke out against Trump's order to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily ban travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. He said the move would help protect...
Trump's America: Hey, Donald! Vet this!An immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive ordersThousands protest Trump's travel ban in Copley Square [1 Photos]
President Donald Trump meets with business leaders earlier this week.

Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

In his first week in office, President Trump signed five executive orders and those actions have spurred a lot of responses, but what can these orders actually do? Laura Rótolo, an immigration lawyer with the ACLU of Massachusetts, explains. These are executive orders and not laws, does that affect anything? Immigration is a complicated area that’s governed both by executive action and congressional action. Some of the things Trump is talking about can only be done through Congress, though...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...
Asghar Farhadi

Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'

With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Paris 05:59

'Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo' is more than a 'Before Sunrise' knock-off

‘Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo’ Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau Stars: Geoffrey Couet, Francois Nambot Rating: NR 3 (out of 5) Globes “Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo” is the rare “Before Sunrise” knockoff that frontloads the stumping. And how: Kicking off with bold, loud Gaspar Noe titles, it proceeds to an orgy that out-Noes Noe (while staying 100 percent sex-positive). For 20 minutes, we descend into the basement of a gay sex club, where bodies bathed in red and blue lights — and...

Most Commented

U.S. army seeks to cement Trump's promise to stick by NATO
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

NYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting; some detainees remain at JFK

Today 8:05 am The NYPD has increased security around mosques and other places of worship after a mosque shooting in Quebec City, Canada, killed six people and wounded eight. Across the five boroughs, NYPD officers are watching mosques and a counterterrorism unit has been dispatched to Quebec to learn more about the attack that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims," according to reports. As of 2015, there were an estimated 285 mosques in New York City. Mayor Bill de...

Philadelphia

A case against bicycle helmet laws

A case against bicycle helmet laws

Yesterday 1:43 pm Bike-share systems in places like New York and Philadelphia are thriving, but a crisis hit—and then sunk—Seattle’s system this month. The Emerald City’s bike-share system is dead. It’s probably got a lot to do with helmet laws. And if we expect Philadelphia’s system to continue expanding, it’s important we don’t ever fall for a false sense of security the way that city did.  After launching in 2014 under the ownership of a nonprofit organization, Seattle’s Pronto Bike Share was bought out by...

Boston

President Donald Trump meets with business leaders earlier this week.

Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

Yesterday 1:49 pm In his first week in office, President Trump signed five executive orders and those actions have spurred a lot of responses, but what can these orders actually do? Laura Rótolo, an immigration lawyer with the ACLU of Massachusetts, explains. These are executive orders and not laws, does that affect anything? Immigration is a complicated area that’s governed both by executive action and congressional action. Some of the things Trump is talking about can only be done through Congress, though...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News