The NYPD has increased security around mosques and other places of worship after a mosque shooting in Quebec City, Canada, killed six people and wounded eight.

Across the five boroughs, NYPD officers are watching mosques and a counterterrorism unit has been dispatched to Quebec to learn more about the attack that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims," according to reports.

As of 2015, there were an estimated 285 mosques in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to protect New York's Muslim population and expressed condolences for those affected by the shooting in Quebec City.