There is no quarterback in the NFL more physically gifted than Aaron Rodgers, so says former Super Bowl winning quarterback Phil Simms.

Rodgers, who will quarterback the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons, was praised by Simms, the former New York Giants quarterback who spoke in a conference call with the media on Wednesday. The call, hosted by CBS to promote the upcoming weekend of conference championship games, focused in large part on questions about the prominent quarterbacks in these two games on Sunday.

And Simms, known for his bold statements, certainly gave one in assessing that the future Hall of Fame quarterback for the Packers has the best physical makeup of any quarterback…not just in Sunday's games…but in the entire NFL.

“When you look at all four quarterbacks, the one thing that you will love is that you can put them in any system and physically they will do well. You can put them in the shot-gun. They can be play-action quarterbacks. They can be quick rhythm throwing guys,” Simms said. “And they can all throw it down the field. If you want to just look at it and say who is the most physically-gifted, who’s going to argue that Aaron Rodgers is not the most physically-gifted quarterback in the NFL? They all have tremendous strengths in what they do. They know how to play the position and they were meant to throw.”

The comments are a rather hot take, especially physically speaking, when stacking just purely physical attributes against some of the more impressive quarterbacks in the league in terms of size and speed and agility such as Cam Newton or Jameis Winston.

Rodgers has led the Packers in wins over the Giants two weeks ago and then on the road this past weekend at the Dallas Cowboys. He now is a game away from the Super Bowl.

As for the quarterback that Rodgers faces on Sunday, Simms is equally high on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He came short of saying that Ryan will someday be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but the inference was certainly there.

Simms sees Ryan being able to get a win this Sunday as good for his career resume.

“I think when his career is over he will have Hall of Fame numbers, as far as the quarterback is concerned…It’s really big for – another word I hate – his legacy,” Simms said. “But that’s just the way it is. He needs playoff victories, probably Super Bowl victories, to get the praise he deserves for what he has done in his career.”