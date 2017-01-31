New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has vowed to oppose a number of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks in the wake of his much-protested refugee travel ban, but some New Yorkers who want him to take a stronger position will rally outside his home on Tuesday night.

“He’s making great strides and rallying the troops, especially after the Muslim ban, but there’s a lot more that he needs to be doing,” one of the rally's organizers, Elizabeth Zeldin, told Metro.

Called “What the f**k, Chuck?!” the rally is led by Resist Trump New York, and will begin at 6 p.m. in Brooklyn, at the Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch at Grand Army Plaza. Demonstrators will then march to Schumer’s home on Prospect Park West.

More than 4,000 people have responded on Facebook that they will attend the rally.

Metro reached out to the senator's office for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Zeldin said the impetus for the rally was Schumer's decision to support two recent Trump cabinet nominees, Gen. James Mattis for the Department of Defense and Gen. John Kelly for the Department of Homeland Security. Schumer also supported another Trump pick, Mike Pompeo for the CIA, which is no longer a cabinet-level position.

Resist Trump New York took part in three days of rallies outside of Schumer's home earlier this month.

On the final day of the protests, for example, Schumer sent Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the exact letter the Kentucky senator sent to Democrats in 2009 about President Barack Obama’s cabinet nominees. The letter’s requirements included ethics agreements and financial disclosures.

Schumer tweeted a copy of the letter, which he had switched out the "Republican" header for "Democratic," and added his signature in thick black ink, writing, “Our requests are eminently reasonable.”

Last weekend, Schumer attended a protest in Battery Park following Trump’s executive order banning refugees and nationals from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. He vowed to bring an end to the ban in addition to oppposing other Cabinet picks.

Demonstrators plan to bring homemade signs and protein bars and weights to Schumer' home Tuesday night “so he can regain his strength,” according to the rally’s Facebook page.

“We’re not protesting him — we want him to do more of what he’s doing and more forcibly,” Zeldin said.