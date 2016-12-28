Rather than mourn the passing of Carrie Fisher alone with a tub of Ben & Jerry’s, “Star Wars” fans can comfort each other and themselves with free pizza.

New York City Star Wars fans will gather to honor Fisher and her iconic role as Princess Leia on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Hakki Akdeniz, the owner of Champion Pizza, 17 Cleveland Place, Manhattan, expects to give out 10,000 slices in the next 48 hours, according to NYC Star Wars Fans.

“A tribute has never been done like this before in New York,” a spokesperson for the fan group wrote in an email to Metro. “Carrie was an icon that touched the lives of millions and Star Wars has united people around the world.

“[Akdeniz] grew up in Turkey as a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan. He even learned English from watching ‘Star Wars’ and met [Fisher] one night when he first came to the United States and was serving slices in a pizzeria near Broadway.”

Fans dressed in “Star Wars” attire who visit the SoHo pizzeria on Wednesday will get free pizza, according to the fan club.