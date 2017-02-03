The right Valentine's Day dinner has to be a mix of ambiance, reliable service, and a menu as special as your time together. These restaurants are all that, and dessert.

Graffiti Earth

Welcome to chef Jehangir Mehta’s 20-seat living room-style restaurant with a meal designed just for you. The Me and You menu is offered in five-, seven- or nine-course tastings personalized for diners via a questionnaire (i.e., “What is your favorite place?”) completed when the reservation is made. Feb. 14, 5:30-10:30 p.m. $110-$175 pp; $55 wine pairings, 190 Church St., Tribeca, graffitiearthny.com

Rotisserie Georgette

George Farkas’ Upper East Side restaurant is all old-school romance, and their Teases for Two menu promises to reconnect you and your sweetheart over four shared plates, and a half bottle of Champagne. The dishes are all appropriately rich, with a choice of starters like foie gras terrine and burrata mozzarella, four roasts and tarte tatin. $95pp, 14 E. 60th St., rotisserieg.com

Left Bank

French, Italian, New American? This cozy West Village charmer from the team behind The Mermaid Inn does it all, so no one has to compromise. Let the three-course menu woo you with fare you know and love well, from the steak frites to their much-lauded maple syrup pie. $75pp, 117 Perry St., leftbanknewyork.com

Fowler & Wells

Lower Manhattan’s new Beekman Hotel calls back to New York’s glittering past, which is what Tom Colicchio was going for with his newest restaurant. But you don’t need a robber baron budget to eat here: Their seven-course menu of updated classics is $135 pp, with highlights like Belon oysters, venison “Wellington” and Baba Au Rhum. 5 Beekman St., fowlerandwells.com

Loosie’s Kitchen

Fall in love all over again under the Williamsburg Bridge at this darling little soul food restaurant. The three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s includes a drink and features sexy dishes like homemade truffle ricotta with grilled cornbread; branzino in pistachio and basil pesto; and a decadent chocolate soufflé. $60, 91 S. Sixth St., Williamsburg, loosieskitchen.com

Green Fig

Don’t bring anyone you’re not “let’s get a puppy” serious about here. That’s actually the name of one of the courses on the special Four Stages of Love menu. The $99 prix fixe (per couple!) includes a bottle of sparkling wine to get comfortable over dishes like roast duck in peanut puree and red gnocchi with charred goat cheese. Dessert is a chef's choice of sweets. 570 10th Ave., fourth floor of Yotel Hell’s Kitchen, greenfignyc.com