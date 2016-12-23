The opening of the Second Avenue Subway will mean losing one of our favorite punchlines. But whenever life in this city can suck just a little bit fewer eggs for a large group of people, the rest of us can make do.

That's about to happen at noon on Jan. 1, when the Q train extension to 96th Street opens. In honor of this decades-long project finally being finished, 5 Napkin Burger is introducing the Q Burger: an Angus beef patty flavored with knockwurst spices, topped with pastrami, gruyere cheese, braised sauerkraut and deli mustard on a pretzel bun. The German influence is a nod to the Upper East Side neighborhood, which was once a hub of Eastern European immigrants.

The burger will be available beginning Jan. 1 at all 5 Napkins restaurants for the entire month. And if you swing by their 70th Street location during opening week, they'll be serving free coffee or hot chocolate and a Schmackary’s cookie to kick off your new commute (Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 2-6, 7-9:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.).