The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Saturday as snow and freezing temperatures are expected throughout the day, potentially making roads and sidewalks slippery.
Light snow is expected to begin early on Saturday morning, with an accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, according to forecasts. The Emergency Management Department urges New Yorkers to allow extra time for travel and to be careful while driving, walking or biking.
Freezing temperatures are expected to continue through Monday. When the thermometer reads below 32 degrees, a Code Blue Weather Emergency will be issued. No one looking for shelter will be denied during the code, the city said.
WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK
- Friday night: Temperatures are expected in the low twenties, with wind chill values in the teens.
- Saturday: Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper twenties with wind chill values in the teens.
- Saturday night: Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, with wind chill values as low as single digits.
- Sunday: Expected temperatures will be in the upper twenties, but the wind chill will still produce temperatures in the single digits.
New Yorkers are asked to be prepared for an extended period of below freezing temperatures, the city advised.
SAFETY TIPS FOR PEDESTRIANS
The city offered these safety tips to consider when walking:
- Exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible.
- Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.
- Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls from icy conditions.
SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVERS
The city offered these safety tips to consider when on the road:
- Drive slowly. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.
- Use major streets or highways for travel where possible.
- Install good winter tires that have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions.
- Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they do not stop quicker than other vehicles.
- Know your vehicle’s braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in icy or snowy conditions.
- If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.
- Try to keep your vehicle’s gas tank as full as possible.
- Keep the name and phone number of at least one local towing service in your car in case you break down or become stuck.
- If you get stuck on the road, stay with your car and contact a towing company.