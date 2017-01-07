The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Saturday as snow and freezing temperatures are expected throughout the day, potentially making roads and sidewalks slippery.

Light snow is expected to begin early on Saturday morning, with an accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, according to forecasts. The Emergency Management Department urges New Yorkers to allow extra time for travel and to be careful while driving, walking or biking.

RELATED: How cold will it be in New York and where can I get help?

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue through Monday. When the thermometer reads below 32 degrees, a Code Blue Weather Emergency will be issued. No one looking for shelter will be denied during the code, the city said.

WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK

Friday night: Temperatures are expected in the low twenties, with wind chill values in the teens.

Saturday: Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper twenties with wind chill values in the teens.

Saturday night: Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, with wind chill values as low as single digits.

Sunday: Expected temperatures will be in the upper twenties, but the wind chill will still produce temperatures in the single digits.

New Yorkers are asked to be prepared for an extended period of below freezing temperatures, the city advised.

SAFETY TIPS FOR PEDESTRIANS

The city offered these safety tips to consider when walking:

Exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible.

Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.

Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls from icy conditions.

SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVERS

The city offered these safety tips to consider when on the road: