Even if you treated, and treated, and treated yourself over the holidays, you can still afford the ridiculous deal that is Restaurant Week.

Reservations are now open for three-course lunches ($29) and dinners ($42) at more than 380 restaurants, the most participants ever in the biannual event. You’ll have 19 days’ worth of good eating from Jan 23-Feb. 10, when the perfect storm of winter weather and slower tourism means even the city’s most notable restaurants could use a boost.

Besides bolstering their bottom line, the only way to you into a regular customer is by getting you in the door in the first place. And since you don’t actually want to risk having a spendy meal at a new spot, Restaurant Week is a great time to test drive a splurge-worthy pick that isn’t the same five Michelin-starred places.

To really get your money’s worth, make sure to check menu prices online — it’s only a deal if the prix-fixe menu is less expensive than ordering the dishes separately. Some restaurants also only offer menus at either lunch or dinner, and not everything on the menu is part of the deal.

Coveted reservations — you'll need one to get the deal — are sure to include the recently revamped Blue Water Grill (end your meal at its new basement speakeasy) and newcomer Le Coq Rico, where a quarter of their heritage bird and their famous L’Ile Flottante dessert are both included on the lunch-only menu, so lock down your plans now.