Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez cleared of 2012 double murder

The former Patriots Player was acquitted of double murder charges for the murders of two men outside a Boston nightclub.

 Published : April 14, 2017 | Updated : April 14, 2017

Aaron Hernandez in court in April 2015 during the Odin Lloyd trial.

A Boston jury on Friday found former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, following what prosecutors described as a dispute that began over a spilled drink.

The decision comes two years after another Massachusetts jury found the former NFL tight end guilty of murdering an acquaintance in an industrial park near his home in June 2013. He is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for that killing.

