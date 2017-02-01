Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman and serial sexter, could face child pornography charges in connection with his alleged sexting with a 15-year-old girl, according to reports.

Weiner, who is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if he is convicted. His lawyers have been meeting with prosecutors to lessen the charges, unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal.

The 52-year-old Democrat, who was caught in the past sending text messages to women using the pseudonym, “Carlos Danger,” could also be charged with the production of child pornography for asking the minor to send explicit photos of herself, sources told the New York Post.

The laptop Weiner used was confiscated by the FBI, and delivered a blow to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid when some of Clinton’s emails to Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, were found on it.

Abedin, a close friend of Clinton’s and key member of her campaign, announced she was splitting with Weiner in August after the Post revealed Weiner had sent a woman an explicit photo of himself in white underpants with the couple’s 4-year-old son next to him.