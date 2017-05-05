Hernandez suicide note to fiancee released

A suicide note written by former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was released Friday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

After Hernandez committed suicide in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, officials found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in that cell.

One of those notes was to Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins. According to WHDH, the letter reads:

“Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”

Officers found Hernandez hanged by a bed sheet in his cell on April 19. According to a report by the Massachusetts State Police released on Thursday, officers also found a Bible verse written in blood on the wall of the cell.

“John 3:16,” a Bible verse that reads “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” was written in blood on the wall of the cell and in ink on Hernandez’s forehead, according to the report.

That report also noted that the former New England Patriots tight end had no signs of illegal drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The two other suicide notes have not been made public nor have officials said to whom they are addressed.

Less than a week before his suicide, Hernandez had been acquitted of double-murder charges.