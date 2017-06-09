This coffee company is about to open six new stores in NYC

You’re a New Yorker. So, you’re probably a fan of the MTA running smoothly, al fresco dining amidst bleeping horns and, well, coffee. And today, there’s great news for the last item in that holy trinity: Blue Bottle is slated to open up six more locations of their coffee shops in New York.

The company, which has a bit of a cult following here in the Big Apple (just check the Rock Center lines during pretty much any business hour), is based on the west coast in San Francisco. The new openings will bring up their New York City coffee shop tally to 15 stores, arriving as soon as fall 2017, according to Eater.

Among the new locations, there will be one in the World Trade Center and a store in Williamsburg. Later this year, the brand will futher expand its east coast presence by opening two cafes in each of three eastern cities: D.C., Boston and Miami.

Coffee is certainly having a moment, with the National Coffee Association reporting that more Americans are drinking a daily cup of coffee in 2017, compared to the past four years of brew sippin’ declines. Blue Bottle is also certainly having a moment, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Originally founded in 2002, the first store was in Old Oakland Farmers’ Market in Oakland, California. Today, if you’re not close enough to hit one of their 35 brick-and-mortar locales, you can also get your java fix online. The Blue Bottle Coffee digital marketplace sells everything from brewing accessories and filters to bags of whole beans and branded mugs. If you’re a superfan of the burgeoning coffee empire (or looking for a good birthday gift for a friend or loved one), they also offer Blue Bottle At Home coffee subscriptions that let you decide what kind of coffee you want, how much and the frequency of your shipments. Caffeine aficionados, rejoice!

And, well, if you’re not a fan of the energizing beverage, we need to know your secret for surviving 4pm work meetings and making it through the Friday morning grind.