NBA star Carmelo Anthony, wife La La separate: Report

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his actress wife, La La Anthony, have separated, according to a report.

The couple has had ups and downs during their seven-year marriage, but TMZ reported that La La moved out of the family home last week and has her own place in New York City.

Sources said the split is “amicable” and the two were spotted together at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game over the weekend, according to the report.

Studying his lines...he's focused 🙌🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

"The current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months,” TMZ wrote. Melo hasn’t had the greatest of seasons with the New York Knicks and talks of trade abound.

New York went 31-51 and missed the NBA playoffs by 10 games, Bleacher Report reported.

Last week, team president Phil Jackson said, "He is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talents somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

Jackson then continued the press conference by saying the team needs young blood and “active” players that can play every game.

The couple, who were engaged in 2004 and married in July 2010, have no plans to uproot their son, according to TMZ.

Interestingly, Mr. Anthony has photos of his wife on his Instagram, but the missus' account is fairly devoid of photos of her husband - photos of the two together are even a rarity on the account. Not sure what Carmelo has planned for his next post, but we're betting La La will keep hers spicy.