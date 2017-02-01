Hillary Clinton to deliver Wellesley College commencement address

When Hillary Clinton delivered the first-ever student commencement speech at Wellesley College in 1969, she was Hillary Rodham, and she had no way of knowing that it would be the beginning of a long career in the spotlight.

In May, she will return to address a new class of graduates.

It will be her third speech at the all-women’s college in Massachusetts and will be one of her most visible appearances since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump in November.

Clinton has been relatively reclusive since her defeat, but is beginning to make more public appearances, and has several other speeches planned over the coming months.

Win or lose, students said Clinton’s leadership role in national politics over the last three decades has served as an inspiration.

“As Wellesley students, we arrive here believing in a future that respects women’s potential and accomplishment, but as graduating seniors, and at this moment in history, we look to Secretary Clinton, our sister, as someone who will inspire us to make that future now,” said Casey Butler co-president of the Class of 2017.

Listen to Hillary Clinton give the first-ever student commencement address at Wellesley College in 1969.