President Barack Obama has just over a week left until he will leave the White House, ending his eight years as Commander in Chief.

As part of his farewell, Obama will give his final address to the nation Tuesday night at 9 p.m. from his hometown of Chicago.

Even before leaving office, there is discussion on a president's legacy. As the first black man to be elected to the White House, part of Obama's legacy was set from the start.

But there is much that can be said and discussed about what the 43rd man to be president did once he was sworn in. Though history sometimes views presidents' legacies differently, as Obama is about to leave and Donald Trump is about to take his place, where do you think Obama falls when compared to others who have held the job?