While millions watched via live stream, the first of two American bald eaglets greeted the world on Saturday morning.

E9 was born to parents Harriet and M15 at 7:33 a.m. in fort Myers, Florida, two days after its shell began cracking.

Harriet is no stranger to the camera, as the eagle cam run by local company, Dick Pritchett Real Estate, began documenting her nesting in 2012.

E9’s sibling is expected to hatch any day. The two newborns will be nest-bound for the first 10-12 weeks before they take their inaugural flights.