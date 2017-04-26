Here's what 100 days of President Donald Trump has done to your Boston

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump failed miserably in his attempt to win the hearts of Bostonians.

Trump managed to attract a mere 14 percent of the vote in the city during the November balloting, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press.

Hundreds of protesters marched in Boston immediately after Trump was sworn in on Inauguration Day. More than 100,000 protesters turned out for the Women’s March in Boston. Demonstrations against his policies continue to this day.

What the Trump presidency will ultimately mean to Boston remains to be seen. However, a few prominent Bostonians offered their thoughts on what Trump’s first 100 days in office has meant to the city.

The Resistance

Yordanos Eyoel, organizer of Boston Women's March for America:

“After Boston Women's March for America, so many marchers and allies asked, ‘What’s next?’ March Forward Massachusetts — a new Boston-based nonprofit organization born from the goodwill and partnerships of the Boston Women’s March for America — is proud to engage a new wave of activists who will together take bold action to support progressive causes and policies and to continue our march toward real equality, diversity, and inclusivity.”

The Immigrant Population

Eva Millona, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition:

“Fears and anxieties have been the general feelings in response to Trump’s first 100 days. Immigrants are being seen through the lens of terrorism, not as a solution to our country.

“Across the board people are really afraid to come forward [for help]; considering leaving, closing business and closing bank accounts. It’s really a very unpleasant overall environment that affects everything — the unauthorized population is a small percentage, but the concern is across the board.”

The City Budget

Mayor Marty Walsh writing in an April letter to the city council about the 2018 budget:

“I am concerned about the National context that we in Boston find ourselves in.

“The President’s proposed budget threatens to eliminate programs critical to activating our neighborhoods and assisting our students most in need. … And, I am concerned about the possibility of further federal divestment from Boston’s Public Housing Authority. With instability at the federal government, it is even more important that we in Boston are disciplined in our financial practices.”

Education

Richard Stutman, president of the Boston Teachers Union:

"The City of Boston, including its school system, hope that our worst fears do not come to fruition with the Trump presidency.”

“Trump's education choice, Betsy DeVos... leaves us with the distinct impression that she is ill-equipped for the position, with her lack of knowledge, her lack of experience, and her uncaring instincts. Each of these deficits will hurt us, and each lowers our trust in her ability to be a spokesperson for, and proponent, of public education.

Infrastructure

Eric Bourassa, director of Transportation Division of Metropolitan Area Planning Council:

“[Trump put the Green Line Extension project on a ‘priority’ list, but] the majority of Green Line Extension (GLX) planning and funding commitments were made during the Obama Administration… Therefore, I wouldn’t consider it much of an accomplishment

“What’s more disturbing is that President Trump's proposed federal budget makes deep cuts to transportation programs that Boston and other municipalities in the area have benefited from, namely the New Starts program which is where GLX federal funding comes from, and the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program, which funded $20 million of improvements currently underway to the Ruggles Orange Line station.”