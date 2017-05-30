Trial for murder of Bella Bond begins Tuesday in Boston

The trial for Michael McCarthy, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Bella Bond, is set to begin in Boston on Tuesday.

McCarthy, a 37-year-old man from Quincy, is charged with first-degree murder for the 2015 killing of his former girlfriend’s daughter, Bella Bond, whose body washed up on Deer Island in the Boston Harbor in June 2015.

Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, 41, pleaded guilty in February to charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder for helping McCarthy dispose of the body, as well as larceny by false pretense for continuing to collect state benefits after Bella had died.

She is expected to testify against McCarthy in his trial.

Bella was known for months only as “Baby Doe.” A composite image of the girl was shared widely on social media and billboard as authorities tried to identify her.

Her body washed up on Deer Island in a garbage bag. Her mother told authorities that she saw McCarthy punch Bella repeatedly in the stomach until she stopped breathing.

McCarthy has denied killing Bella Bond.