Doctor couple bound and murdered in their home: police

Police identified the victims of a South Boston double-slay as two doctors. A suspect is in custody.

By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 07, 2017 | Updated : May 07, 2017
Dr. Richard Field, left, and Dr. Lina Bolanos, were found murdered in their South Boston home Saturday. (Provided)

Two doctors who were engaged to be married were brutally murdered in their South Boston apartment, reports say.

Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos were both found with their hands bound and throats slashed inside their apartment on the 11th floor at 141 Dorchester Ave., Boston.com reported.

Police and SWAT responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after Field texted a friend for help. Officers arriving found the couple dead and suspected killer Bampumim Teixeira, 30, inside. Teixeira allegedly fired at the officer, was shot and taken into custody.

No motive has been released for the crime, but Teixeira was reportedly just released from prison after robbing a bank. He also was reportedly allowed to enter the apartment by the couple. Their relationship with Teixeira is not known.

Some message of "retribution" was reportedly written on the wall of the apartment, but its contents were not revealed. 

Field worked at North Shore Pain Management. Bolanos workedat Massachusetts Eye and Ear as a pediatric anesthesiologist and tuaght at Harvard Medical School.

 
