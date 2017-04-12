Joe Biden to speak at Harvard's Class Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Harvard on May 24 to speak at the university’s 2017 Class Day.

Biden, who before becoming former President Obama's No. 2 represented Delaware in the Senate, will speak to graduating seniors before their commencement, the school announced on Wednesday.

Harvard dropout and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will deliver the commencement address the next day.

The Class Day tradition started in 1968 when the Senior Class Committee began inviting its own speakers, according to the university. The first invited guest was Martin Luther King Jr.; his widow Coretta Scott King delivered the Class Day speech in his place after his assassination.

Last year, actress Rashida Jones, who attended Harvard, delivered the Class Day address. Other speakers have included Natalie Portman, NBC "Today" anchor Matt Lauer and former President Bill Clinton.

“I am honored to be invited to be a part of this special day at Harvard,” Biden said in a statement. “Today’s generation of students is the most engaged, the most tolerant, and the best educated in the history of the United States of America. I am grateful for the opportunity to speak to this year’s graduating class about the great power they hold to shape our nation’s future.”

Class Day events, which include award presentations and student speeches, will take place at 2 p.m., in Tercentenary Theatre in Harvard Yard, and will be livestreamed.