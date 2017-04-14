Boston Marathon Guide: Marathon Monday MBTA changes

Marathon Monday will lead to some road closures in Boston, but if you’re relying on the T to get around that day, some rail service will have changes, as well.

The MBTA will carry thousands of spectators to the 26.2-mile course and to do that, it has provided a special Marathon viewing map. The map shows the distance to the race course from different transit stations.

Before and after the race, transit service will run on rush-hour schedules to accommodate the large crowds. Because the transportation system expects increased ridership for the April 17 event, bicycles will not be allowed on any MBTA vehicles that day.

The marathon course will also travel along a few roads that have train service, meaning there will be temporary closures on Monday. Above ground Green Line Stations, including South Street on the B branch and Kent and St. Mary’s streets on the C branch will be closed between 10 a.m. and about 6 p.m. Marathon Monday.

Copley Station, down by the finish line, will be closed for the entire day on Monday, the MBTA said, “for the safety of our customers.” Instead, the MBTA suggests heading to Arlington for all Green Line branches, the Prudential stop for the E branch, Hynes Convention Center for B, C and D branches, or Back Bay for the Orange Line.

The Commuter Rail will operate on a regular weekday schedule and add two trains on the Framingham/Worcester Line to support spectators. Bikes, even ones that fold, are prohibited from Commuter trains on Monday as well, and won’t be allowed on the Framingham/Worcester Line beginning Sunday, April 16, after 8 p.m.

The MBTA is also offering special Marathon Monday passes to allow on-and-off travel along the Framingham/Worcester Line.

Because of Marathon-related events throughout the weekend, bus routes will be altered starting on Saturday, April 15.

Boylston Street will be closed for all of Saturday and Sunday, meaning Routes 9, 39 and 55 will see detours to avoid that road. See mbta.com/events for more details on which stops will be skipped.

On Monday, there will be no bus service to Cleveland Circle Station, Reservoir Station, Kenmore Square, Brookline Avenue, Boylston Street or the Copley Square area. There will also be no service to Huntington Avenue, from St. James Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

From the start of service Monday morning until about 10:30 a.m., there will be no service to Temple Place, Charles Street, Beacon Street, or Tremont Street as well. Check mbta.com/events for more details about the more than 15 bus routes that will be rerouted at different times throughout Marathon Monday.