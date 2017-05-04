Massachusetts sheriff who signed on to federal immigration efforts sued by civil rights group

A civil rights group has sued a controversial Massachusetts sheriff who signed up his department to join federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice announced on Thursday they they have filed a lawsuit against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in order to obtain public records related to the sheriff’s participation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program.

The program interweaves local law enforcement into the federal immigration enforcement effort, a partnership that groups like the ACLU have repeatedly said is harmful to local policing efforts because it breaks down community trust and hinders residents who may fear deportation from reporting crimes or cooperating with investigations.

The lawyers’ group says critics also oppose a local-federal partnership for immigration enforcement because it is a “poor use” of taxpayer funds and can lead to racial profiling.

After Hodgson announced that his office would voluntarily join the ICE program in January, the Lawyers’ Committee filed a formal request for public documents related to Hodgson’s participation, according to a statement.

“The records requested seek, among other things, to determine how much taxpayer money is being spent by Sheriff Hodgson on this program, who is being investigated and detained as a result, and where enforcement activities are occurring,” according to a release from the committee. “The Sheriff’s office acknowledged receipt of the request, but has refused to turn over any documents.”

Sophia Hall, a staff attorney with the committee and one on the case, said in a statement that the public has a right to know how the sheriff is enforcing federal immigration law, how taxpayer money is being used and whether he is carrying out racial profiling.

“Sheriff Hodgson’s public statements about immigration enforcement highlight the need for civil rights advocates to monitor his activities closely,” she said.

Hodgson previously offered to have Bristol County inmates help build President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall and also called for leaders of sanctuary cities to be arrested.

“At best, sanctuary cities are a direct violation of trust between legal residents and the elected officials who took an oath to protect them at all costs. At the worst, it's careless, illegal and extremely dangerous,” Hodgson said in March.

“If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE,” he said, “federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials."

A spokesperson for Hodgson said that they are reviewing the suit and will have further comment once they look into the situation.