1 dead, 22 hurt, driver in custody after car hits pedestrians in Times Square

A young woman died and 22 people are injured, four critically, after a speeding Honda Accord plowed through a pedestrian-filled sidewalk in Times Square just before noon on Thursday.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, was identified by authorities as Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said de Blasio was a veteran of the U.S. Navy with a history of two previous drunk-driving arrests.

"Based on the info we have at this moment there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," De Blasio said at a press conference in Times Square after the crash.

Rojas' record includes previous arrests for drinking and driving in 2008 in Queens and in 2015 in Manhattan, and a May arrest for menacing.

Within minutes of the crash, witnesses reported on social media that the car had driven onto the sidewalk and struck random passersby before crashing against a pole and coming to a rest at 45th Street and Broadway.

The area was shut down by the NYPD and nearby offices instructed tenants to "shelter in place."

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

This is a breaking news report based on preliminary information. Check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Reuters