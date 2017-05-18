 
1 dead, 22 hurt, driver in custody after car hits pedestrians in Times Square

A young woman is dead and 22 people were injured after a car barreled through pedestrians on the sidewalk in Times Square.
By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 18, 2017 | Updated : May 18, 2017

A young woman died and 22 people are injured, four critically, after a speeding Honda Accord plowed through a pedestrian-filled sidewalk in Times Square just before noon on Thursday.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, was identified by authorities as Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said de Blasio was a veteran of the U.S. Navy with a history of two previous drunk-driving arrests.

"Based on the info we have at this moment there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," De Blasio said at a press conference in Times Square after the crash.

Rojas' record includes previous arrests for drinking and driving in 2008 in Queens and in 2015 in Manhattan, and a May arrest for menacing.

Within minutes of the crash, witnesses reported on social media that the car had driven onto the sidewalk and struck random passersby before crashing against a pole and coming to a rest at 45th Street and Broadway.

The area was shut down by the NYPD and nearby offices instructed tenants to "shelter in place."

This is a breaking news report based on preliminary information. Check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Reuters

