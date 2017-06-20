New Yorkers face another day of delays on subway

Many New Yorkers’ Tuesday got off to a bumpy start thanks to, you guessed it, their morning commute on the subway, especially on the B, D, F and M lines.

Signal problems at 34th Street-Herald Square caused delays on the uptown B, D, F and M lines just before 6:30 a.m., and there was at least one train stuck for more than 20 minutes between stations, NBC4 reported. B and D service was eventually rerouted to Penn Station.

Some riders on a northbound F train that was stalled allegedly attempted to reroute themselves by exiting between the subway cars and hopping onto the tracks to walk to the next station, NBC4 said. It is unknown if they made it or were stopped by authorities. The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for an update.

Things were reportedly rectified around 8 a.m., with the expected extensive residual delays, but the B train experienced more signal problems between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Northbound D and F trains were rerouted to the C and E lines, while service on the M was halted altogether at certain stops.

But the orange trains weren’t the only ones causing havoc for commuters. Here’s the latest on what’s happening right now according to MTA.info at 9:56 a.m.:

• Southbound 4 trains are running local from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to 125th Street due to a switch problem at 138th Street-Grand Concourse.

• Southbound 4 trains are also skipping Mount Eden Avenue due to police activity.

Because of the continuing signal problem at 34th Street-Herald Square, expect delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines. Also:

• There are no B trains in either direction between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard

• There are no M trains in both directions between Broadway-Lafayette Street

• Forest Hills-bound M trains are terminating at Essex Street

• A signal problem at Morgan Avenue is causing delays on Canarsie-bound L trains

For the most up-to-date info, visit mta.info.