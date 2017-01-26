First lady Melania Trump is no longer remaining silent on attacks about herself and her son from celebrities and the press, Page Six reported.

Trump is assembling a team to handle such attacks, with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former events planner for Vogue magazine and the Met Ball, expected to be named her chief strategist, sources said.

Wolkoff, who helped plan President Donald Trump’s inauguration last week, is also assisting the first lady in hiring a chief of staff, social secretary and communications head.

Earlier this week, White House staffers requested privacy for the Trumps' 10-year-old son, Barron, during a press conference, asking that they honor the “longstanding tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight.”

The move came after NBC suspended “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich for likening the boy to a “homeschool shooter” on Twitter. Rich later apologized for her “insensitive” and “inexcusable” tweet.

The first lady has been the subject of much scrutiny herself since the inauguration, with the hashtag #FreeMelania, going viral after photos of her looking uncomfortable were made into memes and gifs.