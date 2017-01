While many politicians have bowed out of attending Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, one held her head high — even if her lips were sometimes pursed.

Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, is in attendance alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values,” Clinton tweeted just before 11 a.m. “I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”