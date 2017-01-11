NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough posted a photo to Twitter early Wednesday morning of an incredible view: Philadelphia, Atlantic City and New York City from space.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Kimbrough's photo resembled the human body, with Atlantic City and suburbs west of Philadelphia forming the outline of lungs, and New York City and Philadelphia representing internal organs.

@paintitcat @astro_kimbrough @NASA Yep, totally looks like a chest X-ray heart and all.

@astro_kimbrough @NASA Gorgeous shot! It kinda looks like lungs, does it?

Kimbrough, a Colonel with the U.S. Army, is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS); He launched in October 2016.

During Kimbrough's stay aboard the ISS, he has frequently tweeted aerial photos of never-before-seen angles of Earth, including an impressive shot posted on New Year's Eve: