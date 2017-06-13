Dennis Rodman is back in North Korea this week, the former NBA star announced on Twitter, and a pot cryptocurrency is sponsoring his trip.

This is the Hall of Famer’s fifth trip to North Korea, and he said this time he’s hoping to come back with a “positive attitude.” Rodman tweeted a photo of himself holding two airline tickets on state-owned Air Koryo on Tuesday.

PotCoin, a cryptocurrency that is sponsoring Rodman's trip, didn’t give an explicit reason for its sponsorship of Rodman’s North Korea visit, but the cryptocurrency has seen its value go on the rise since it started seeing some publicity thanks to the stunt. At 15 cents on the dollar, it’s still worth relatively nothing when compared to Bitcoin but a big bump over the 1 to 2 cents it was worth prior to Rodman’s highly publicized North Korea visit.

PotCoin did say, “Rodman is in the very rare position to be able to claim longtime friendships with both the Supreme Leader of North Korea as well as with the current president of the United States,” via a statement.

Rodman, who was once a contestant on President Donald Trump’s reality show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” declined to say whether he had spoken with Trump when CNN caught him at the airport in China on his way to North Korea.

“Anyone who knows Dennis knows he’s trying to use his relationship to open the line of communication and send a message of peace and understanding,” said Rodman’s longtime agent Darren Prince in a statement.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of Rodman’s visit but noted he isn’t traveling to Pyongyang in an official capacity. “We wish him well. But we have issued travel warnings to Americans and suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety,” said U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to Reuters.