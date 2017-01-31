Protests at airports in Chicago, New York and Boston may have grabbed the most headlines, but they weren't the only cities protesting President Donald Trump's travel ban on Saturday.

Communities across the country stood up to protest the Jan. 27 executive order that discontinued the refugee program for 120 days and barred entry to nationals from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

Even in states considered to be part of the country's far-right Republican strongholds where Trump won an easy victory last November, protestors took the streets and airport lobbies by the hundreds.

Here's a look at some travel ban protests in unexpected places:

1. Dallas