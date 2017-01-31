ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
Today 8:28 pm

Protests on Trump's travel ban hit conservative communities too

Thousands in Dallas, Boise and beyond rallied against the ban at airports Saturday.

Protestors gathered for an impromptu protest at Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport Saturday.

Twitter/randy potts

Photo:

Protests at airports in Chicago, New York and Boston may have grabbed the most headlines, but they weren't the only cities protesting President Donald Trump's travel ban on Saturday.

Communities across the country stood up to protest the Jan. 27 executive order that discontinued the refugee program for 120 days and barred entry to nationals from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

Even in states considered to be part of the country's far-right Republican strongholds where Trump won an easy victory last November, protestors took the streets and airport lobbies by the hundreds.

Here's a look at some travel ban protests in unexpected places:

1. Dallas

2. Birmingham

 3. Boise

4. Omaha

 5. Nashville

 6. Louisville

7. St. Louis

 8. Charlotte

9. Columbus

 10. Atlanta

More about Donald Trump

President Barack Obama and First Lady MichelleObama look on at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Obama issues statement on Trump travel ban

Former President Barack Obama is heartened by the political activism he sees across the country and disagrees with discrimination against people based on their religion, a spokesman said on Monday. Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama, said the former president who left office 10 days ago "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion." "Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices...
Counting the days until Trump is out of office? This calendar can help
How will the Trump administration impact NYC housing and development?
Trump's immigration ban: Can the courts overturn it?
Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl has faced her share of obstacles, but the 19-year-old has since become the most recognized fashion designer in Guatemala. Despite being unable to finish her fashion course at a local college and the ongoing Down syndrome discrimination she faces, Springmuhl’s work has appeared at the U.K.’s International Fashion Showcase in 2016 and at London Fashion Week. Her brand, dubbed Down to Xjabelle, is her homage to traditional Guatemalan handcraft. She combines it with colorful and...
MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield on finally being funny in 'The Space Between Us'

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Kathryn Hahn: Febreze spokesperson for the stinky things in life that we love. 

Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and making poop jokes for Febreze

While you’re watching the game this Sunday, you might catch a new commercial that’s basically about taking a dump during halftime. It comes from Febreze’s new OdorClear, and the tagline is “I love you, halftime bathroom break, but sometimes you stink.”  The comically somber voice delivering that line is actress Kathryn Hahn, who you’ll hear in a few Febreze spots declaring #odorodes to the things in life that we love (the couch the dog has dirtied, the basement guest bathroom) despite their...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...

