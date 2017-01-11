Inauguration day is usually a circus, according to those who know. The day is typically a celebration, but President-elect Trump is ready to buck yet another beltway standard: trade in the circus for sensuality.

“We're fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect, side by side with the current president,” said Thomas Barrack, chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, The Washington Post reported. “So what we've done, instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.

“It's a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that's a coronation. The cadence of it is going to be 'let me get back to work.'"

Some speculate that the dearth of performers who accepted the invitation to perform on Jan. 20 is part of the shift.

Others wonder exactly what part of Washington DC is the soft and sensual part. Others, prefer not to know.

