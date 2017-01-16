In mere days, Donald Trump will be sworn in as America’s 45th president on Jan. 20, 2017.

That Friday, he will take the oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, according to usa.gov: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

In case you are counting down the days, there is a website set up for the 58th Presidential Inauguration — www.inaugural.senate.gov — with details on the day’s events and history on past inaugurations.

As of now, usa.gov suggests connecting the office of your local senator or congress member, if you would like to order tickets to the swearing-in ceremony.

The day’s events will include a morning worship service, procession to the Capitol for the swearing-in, swearing-in of the vice president, the president’s swearing-in, the inaugural address, departure of the outgoing president, inaugural luncheon, inaugural parade and inaugural ball.

There is no telling how long President-elect Trump’s speech will be, but likely longer than the shortest inaugural address — by our first president, George Washington, at only 135 words. Sworn in on April 30, 1789, Washington’s ceremony took place in Trump’s hometown of New York City. The first president to have his inauguration in D.C. was Thomas Jefferson in March 4, 1801.

Now, the ceremony is held much earlier in the year, and has a much bigger audience — with those not only watching from the Capitol, but also from TVs and smartphones across America and the world.

Part of that audience will also be protesting Trump, as they have been since he was elected the next president.

Protests for Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 are already being planned, while a “Million Women March” is also being called for Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C., and more cities, the day after the inauguration.

There has also been controversy around who will be performing at the inauguration, typically an event that gardners top acts. But Trump has been reportedly having a hard time securing top talent.

As of Jan. 16, here is who is secured to perform: