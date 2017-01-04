Trump to Omarosa: 'You're hired'

Omarosa Manigault heard “You’re fired,” when she competed on Donald Trump’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”
Now, she is hearing “You’re hired.”
Manigault is expected to join Trump’s White House staff with a job that will “focus on public engagement,” the Associated Press reported.
Manigault, who prefers to go by her first name only, was portrayed as a cut-throat contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” in 2004 and made it nine weeks before getting the ax.
Since then, Manigault has remained one of Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters. During the campaign, she told PBS’ “Frontline”: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”
Manigault made guest appearances on "The Apprentice" and appeared on other reality TV shows such as, "I Love New York," "The Surreal Life" and "Fear Factor," according to IMdb.
Manigault even appeared in a 2005 ad for the king... of burgers.
On the less scripted side of things, Manigault worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and served as Trump’s director of African-American outreach during his campaign.
During Fox News' New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, Manigault foreshadowed her announcement, saying “of course” she has a place in Trump’s White House.
"It's going to be huge," she added, Townhall reported.
As of Tuesday evening, Trump had not tweeted about offering Manigault a job and the Trump camp had not returned Metro's request for comment.
Since Manigault was in New York for the ball drop, she must’ve missed the Mar-a-Lago party held by Trump. More than 800 guests, including Sylvester Stallone, attended the dinner dance, Fox News reported.