Trump to Omarosa: 'You're hired'

Omarosa Manigault heard “You’re fired,” when she competed on Donald Trump’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Now, she is hearing “You’re hired.”

Manigault is expected to join Trump’s White House staff with a job that will “focus on public engagement,” the Associated Press reported.

Manigault, who prefers to go by her first name only, was portrayed as a cut-throat contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” in 2004 and made it nine weeks before getting the ax.

Since then, Manigault has remained one of Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters. During the campaign, she told PBS’ “Frontline”: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”