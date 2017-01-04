ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 8:27 pm

Trump to Omarosa: 'You're hired'

"It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe," Omarosa Manigault, a former reality TV show performer, said of Trump.

Omarosa Manigault is set to join Trump's White House staff.

Omarosa Manigault is set to join Trump's White House staff.

Getty Images

Photo:

Omarosa Manigault heard “You’re fired,” when she competed on Donald Trump’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Now, she is hearing “You’re hired.”

Manigault is expected to join Trump’s White House staff with a job that will “focus on public engagement,” the Associated Press reported.

Manigault, who prefers to go by her first name only, was portrayed as a cut-throat contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” in 2004 and made it nine weeks before getting the ax.

Since then, Manigault has remained one of Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters. During the campaign, she told PBS’ “Frontline”: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Manigault made guest appearances on "The Apprentice" and appeared on other reality TV shows such as, "I Love New York," "The Surreal Life" and "Fear Factor," according to IMdb.

Manigault even appeared in a 2005 ad for the king... of burgers.

On the less scripted side of things, Manigault worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and served as Trump’s director of African-American outreach during his campaign.

During Fox News' New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, Manigault foreshadowed her announcement, saying “of course” she has a place in Trump’s White House.

"It's going to be huge," she added, Townhall reported.

As of Tuesday evening, Trump had not tweeted about offering Manigault a job and the Trump camp had not returned Metro's request for comment.

Since Manigault was in New York for the ball drop, she must’ve missed the Mar-a-Lago party held by Trump. More than 800 guests, including Sylvester Stallone, attended the dinner dance, Fox News reported.

More about Donald Trump

The Foreman Forecast: New Year Straight Ahead!

The Foreman Forecast: New Year Straight Ahead!

The champagne bottles have been tossed into the recycling bin, the confetti have been swept, and in D.C. all thoughts are turning to the next big party — the inauguration. Of course, not everyone will be celebrating, but still here are my three things to watch this week in politics.  TRAIN IN VAIN — The Trump train has been steaming through the news with ambitious plans for the president-elect’s first days in office, but Democrats are piling rocks on the tracks. They may not be able to stop Mr....
The President-elect’s New Year’s wish — in 140 charactersMormon Tabernacle Choir member resigns rather than sing for TrumpBristol Palin calls celebs refusing to play Trump’s inauguration ‘sissies’
Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks will host Milwaukee Wednesday night at the Garden.

Knicks notebook: Poor defense at the root of all issues

The NBA season is so fluid that a team can go from being among the top contenders to finding themselves battling for one of the few remaining seeds in the push for the playoffs within a matter of days. And the new-look Knicks (16-18) are finding this out on the fly.   Coming off a demoralizing home loss to the Orlando Magic (16-20), Monday night, the Knicks suddenly find themselves in the same air space as the Magic and other Eastern Conference dregs – which is a stark contrast to just a week...
Curt Schilling tore into Baseball Hall of Fame voters during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Curt Schilling rips into Baseball Hall of Fame voters

Curt Schilling isn’t helping himself when it comes to his chances of being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Red Sox great spoke with TMZ Sports about many baseball writers not wanting to vote him in because of non-baseball-related issues. “They’re not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said. “They’re not going to vote for me because of the character clause. These (baseball writers) are some of the worst...
Chan Gailey retired on Tuesday.

Jets fire five assistant coaches, Chan Gailey retires

Todd Bowles is still the main man in charge with the Jets but his staff will look considerably different when next season commences. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey announced that he will retire, and five members of the Jets’ staff were fired. Defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins, defensive backs coach Joe Danna, quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo and running backs coach Marcel Shipp were all dismissed by the team. Gailey said that he told...
Why 2017 should be the year you learn how to ski

Why 2017 should be the year you learn how to ski

It’s a time for new beginnings, so it’s no surprise that this month includes the opportunity to discover them on the slopes as well.   Kick off the new year with a new passion. January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, the skiing industry’s annual push to introduce the sports to new visitors. Ski resorts across the nation will provide a variety of deals and ways to bring people to experience the outdoors over the next few weeks, an initiative that began in 2009 and one has welcomed more than...
Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival for 2017.

Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead to headline Coachella 2017

Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for 2017, with Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining April 14-16 and 21-23. The annual Indio, Calif. event will once again take place at Empire Polo Club, where nearly 150 acts will perform across three days over two weekends. Other exciting names on the roster include the xx, Lorde, New Order, Car Seat Headrest, Bon Iver (hilariously sharing a day with Beyonce — note: “SNL”), Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q and Empire of the Sun. It’s...
Hillary's America

The 10 worst movies of 2016, starring Dinesh D'Souza

1-5. ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’ In any other year, Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary — or whatever you call the shapeless blobs of conspiracy theories, outright lies, nonsensical arguments and overt racism the far-right pundit periodically slips into mainstream theaters — would simply be a terrible film. It would make more money than any of the year’s other “non-fiction films” (again, used loosely), but it wouldn’t actually destroy the world. We won’t...
It looks like Aurelien Collin will be back with the Red Bulls in 2017.

Source: Aurelien Collin closing in on new deal

Perhaps the biggest addition to the New York Red Bulls last season will be back in 2017 as defender Aurélien Collin is poised for a return to MLS. Collin, a 30-year old central defender and one of the top centerbacks in MLS, is close to a new deal with the club. A team source tells Metro that Collin, currently out of contract, is poised to ink a deal that will keep him at Red Bull Arena in 2017. A source close to the player tells Metro that Collin, who hails from France, had interest in Europe...
Peter Rosenberg is the host of WWE Network's Bring it to the table.

WWE Talk: WWE Network - ESPN's 'Bring it to the table' is awesome

Happy New Year, smarks! As 2016 met its morbid end, a new show on the WWE Network debuted following last night’s Raw. While it’s no secret that WWE has been in cahoots with ESPN and has traded some talent over the years, the new show entitled “Bring it to the Table,” is a clear mimic of ESPN’s style of programming. In an attempt to perceive WWE as a legitimate sport, we are met with the sports entertainment punditry of a sports-talk roundtable discussion complete with a rundown list of topics;...

Most Commented

Trump's North Korea red line could come back to haunt him
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Eli Manning is focused on what he needs to do to win, not his teammates adventures.

Eli Manning says he isn't concerned about Giants' teammates trek to Miami

Today 8:20 pm Eli Manning isn’t concerned about his teammates reported trip down to Florida, this even as the New York Giants are prepping for the playoffs and a trip to the Green Bay Packers this weekend. The internets were abuzz yesterday as a photo surfaced of members of the Giants, primarily the team’s wide receivers, posing on what appears to be a boat in Florida. The photo and its particularly timing would indicate that the Giants players took a trip down south following their win on Sunday at the...

Philadelphia

Will Jose Bautista be on the move?

MLB rumors: Phillies interested in Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, sources say

Today 4:41 pm According to Fox's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are seriously considering adding a big veteran bat this offseason. And according to Rosenthal's sources, Toronto slugging outfielder Jose Bautista would be a good fit and is a reasonable option. Bautista was given a qualifying offer by the Jays, which means the Phillies would need to surrender a draft pick to acquire him. Luckily their first rounder is protected, so they would only relinquish a second rounder.  The other obstacle...

Boston

Curt Schilling tore into Baseball Hall of Fame voters during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Curt Schilling rips into Baseball Hall of Fame voters

Today 6:40 pm Curt Schilling isn’t helping himself when it comes to his chances of being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Red Sox great spoke with TMZ Sports about many baseball writers not wanting to vote him in because of non-baseball-related issues. “They’re not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said. “They’re not going to vote for me because of the character clause. These (baseball writers) are some of the worst...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News