Friday, January 20, 2017
Today 10:51 am

What’s in the (Tiffany) box?

Inquiring minds want to know what the Trumps gave the Obamas at the White House this morning.

CNN

Photo:

What’s being dubbed a peaceful transition of power fully got underway as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House this morning. 

Before the foursome headed inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for coffee, the soon-to-be first lady handed the outgoing first lady an instantly recognizable gift: a blue Tiffany & Co. box. Tiffany, of course, is a neighbor of the Trumps in New York.

An awkward moment ensued when Michelle didn’t know quite what to do with her gift, and the moment was instantly circulated on social media as moments like these usually are.

It’s not the first time Tiffany’s signature blue boxes have entered the home of the U.S. president.

“The White House has been a patron of the house of Tiffany & Co. since Abraham Lincoln,” Nathan Strauss, the company’s communications director, told CNN, but did not let on what’s in the box. 

Our guess? Given its flatness, a frame. With a photo of The Donald.

 

The installation is at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

Shia LeBeouf launches anti-Trump installation called, ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’

On the day Donald Trump took the oath of the Oval Office, actor Shia LeBeouf launched a four-year long, 24/7 performance art installation in New York. “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” (again, his caps, not ours), invites the public to say, “He will not divide us” into a mounted camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.  People are encouraged to say the phrase as often and as long as they want over the course of Trump’s presidency, and it will be live-streamed for the next four years "or...
Philly to host Women's March for unity and against Trump Saturday
Tom Brady will be looking to advance to his seventh Super Bowl.

Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 things to watch for in AFC title game clash

When you look at the right way a football team should be built and the right way an organization should be run, it’s no surprise to see the Patriots and Steelers facing off in the AFC Championship game this Sunday (6:40 p.m., CBS). While these two teams haven’t played each other in the playoffs since the 2004 AFC title game, both teams remain two of the most consistent units in the NFL. Since 1994: the Patriots are first in wins (281), and the Steelers third (252); the Patriots are first in...
Dan Savage wants you to stop looking for 'the one'

Dan Savage wants you to get real.   If you’re feeling dissatisfied with your sex life or your relationship, the author, advocate, and sex advice columnist suggests you start with some housecleaning, quit fantasizing and figure out just what it is you’re looking for.   Savage -- who also helped to found the influential It Gets Better Project, aimed at helping prevent suicide among LGBT youth -- will be bringing a live version of the “Savage Love” podcast he hosts to Boston’s Wilbur Theatre on...
Twenty One Pilots: Not so stressed out

Twenty One Pilots’ two broody hit tracks, “Stressed Out” and “Heathens” (of “Suicide Squad” fame), haunted airwaves and earned the duo three nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards — including the elusive Record of the Year. The Columbus, OH natives — Tyler Joseph, singer, and Josh Dun, drums — shift genre gears repeatedly on their 14-track LP, “Blurryface,” making them a tough act to nail down, with threads of bouncy pop-punk and emotional electronica woven throughout Joseph’s cheeky and...
Punch-Drunk Love

'Punch-Drunk Love,' now on Criterion, offers a look into male rage

‘Punch-Drunk Love’ The Criterion Collection $39.95 Before we get to what a dazzling and loopy piece of craftsmanship “Punch-Drunk Love” is, a word — several of them — about a problem we don’t think Paul Thomas Anderson’s fourth feature has. If you were to strip the film down to pure plot, it might not sound like your typical Lonely Nice Guy movie. Adam Sandler plays a sensitive, shy single who’s coaxed out of his shell by a woman (Emily Watson) who loves him. This plot is always #problematic —...
Where (if anywhere) will Tony Romo suit up next season?

5 most likely landing spots for Cowboys QB Tony Romo (Broncos, Texans)

The Cowboys need cap space and don't need a starting quarterback. Tony Romo doesn't want to be a back up and will probably not take a pay cut to do so. So the oft-injured but talented 36-year-old quarterback will be somewhere else next September. Whether the Cowboys trade him to get draft pick compensation or simply cut him, there is no reasonable scenario where they keep both him and emerging superstar Dak Prescott on the roster for 2017. With that being said, here are five landing spots that...
Not much has been going the way of the Bruins recently.

Bruins looking for answers as they prep for Blackhawks and Penguins

Coming off quite possibly their worst loss of the 2016-17 regular season (which is really saying something), the Bruins (23-19-6) have no choice but to try and regroup in a hurry since this weekend has to be their most daunting two-game challenge of the entire campaign. Boston hosts Chicago (28-14-5) on Friday (7, NESN) at TD Garden and then they go to Pittsburgh’s (28-11-5) PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon (3, NESN). The Blackhawks are tied with the Wild (28-10-5) for the most points in...
Woody Johnson will be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Jets owner Woody Johnson named U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom under the Trump administration, according to reports. The move likely means that Johnson will relinquish day-to-day control of the Jets and that his younger brother, Chris Johnson, will take the reigns of the organization. This is not the first time an owner of an NFL team has served as an ambassador. Steelers owner Dan Rooney was the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12. ProFootballTalk suggested earlier...
The Red Turtle

'The Red Turtle' is an unusual but reliably soothing Studio Ghibli film

‘The Red Turtle’ Director: Michael Dudok de Wit Genre: Animation Rating: PG 4 (out of 5) Globes There’s something off about Studio Ghibli’s latest animated opus. It’s nothing to do with quality; the design-work remains top-notch, its rough, serene hand-drawn digs an antidote to the shiny CGI clutter that’s taken over America’s multiplex toons. It’s the look, the feel, even the content that’s ever so slightly different. There’s a reason for that: It’s the first feature from the Japanese...

Davos offers unsettling glimpse of new world order
New York

Protesters and Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Thursday.3Photos

A New York protest primer for inauguration weekend

Today 9:06 am From protests outside his pre-inauguration cocktail party in Washington, D.C., Thursday night to the estimated 200,000 people who will participate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, objectors are not letting Donald Trump take office quietly.  For New Yorkers unable to make it to the inauguration or to Saturday’s march, there is still a chance to have your voices heard in your own backyard. A handful of events are scheduled to take place in New York City on Friday and Saturday to...

Philadelphia

Women at an anti-Donald Trump protest held in Center City on Nov. 9, 2016.

Philly to host Women’s March for unity and against Trump Saturday

Today 12:14 pm A protest is being organized in Philadelphia on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington against the election of Donald Trump. “Philadelphia will unite with Washington, D.C. and over 150 cities around the world for the historic Women’s March,” organizers wrote on their website. “We stand together in the birthplace of our nation, united with our partners, friends and children for the protection of our civil liberties, civil rights, and equality.” The anti-Trump Women’s March...

Boston

Protesters in Boston Common after the election. Another rally is set for after the inauguration.

Protests in Boston will take many forms, but all resist Trump inauguration

Today 10:41 am Today is Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, and many people aren't happy about it. If you're not in the mood to celebrate, you're not alone. Several protests and other expressions of resistence are planned in the Boston-area for Friday and Saturday: Friday: Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration Boston: Massachusetts Peace Action, Boston May Day Committee, Boston Democratic Socialists of America and other groups have planned a protest to take place at Boston...


