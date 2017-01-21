Update Jan. 20, 9:49 p.m. ET:

The White House webpage now mentions LGBT, but just to say that page does not exist.

whitehouse.gov/lgbt Photo:

President Donald Trump said he plans to roll out changes via executive orders on day one, but changes have already happened — the LGBT page has been removed.

An hour after Trump’s inaugural oath, TechCrunch reported that the page had been replaced by a splash page.

whitehouse.gov Photo:

Now, the LGBT link does not exist.

whitehouse.gov/lgbt Photo:

However, just as George W. Bush's White House site was archived, Barack Obama's site has been archived as well.

whitehouse.gov archives Photo:

This could be part of the transition as the new website design goes live. Metro will update you if Trump's White House site has a page for LGBT issues.

The LGBT page was introduced by the Obama Administration to highlight issues important to the LGBTQ community and policy changes that affect gay and transgender people.

whitehouse.gov/lgbt archives Photo:

Log Cabin Republicans, an influential LGBT group in the beltway, did not endorse Trump, CNN reported, but called him "perhaps the most pro-LGBT presidential nominee in the history of the Republican Party.”

"Should Mr. Trump become our nation's next president, Log Cabin Republicans welcomes the opportunity to work with his administration to ensure the advances in LGBT freedom we have fought for and secured will continue," the group said in October 2016. "Until and unless that happens, our trust would be misplaced."

Vice President Mike Pence opposed laws that protected the LGBT community during his time as Indiana’s governor, causing concern within the LGBTQ community and its allies.

Any mention of climate change has also been removed from the site, TechCruch added.

