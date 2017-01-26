It’s three minutes to midnight. Is “doomsday” upon us?

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live international news conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday to announce how close to “midnight” the world is.

Relations between the United States and Russia, North Korea’s ambitions, the Iran nuclear deal and the uncertainty of climate change solutions are factors the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board will consider when deciding if the minute hand of the “Doomsday Clock” should advance.

RELATED: Trump, climate change deniers face resistance from alt-EPA, Parks Twitter accounts

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board in consultation with the Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates, makes the decision.

The clock’s minute hand did not move in 2016, but it is still the closest the clock has been to midnight since the beginnings of above-ground hydrogen bomb testing, according to the group. The time was five minutes before midnight in 2015.

To watch the live stream, click here.

For a brief history of the Doomsday Clock, enjoy the video below.