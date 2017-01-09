Move over, People of SEPTA.

On Sunday, dozens of brave Philadelphians took to the Broad Street line in coats, boots and scarves – and their polka-dot undies. With temperatures dipping into the teens, these folks must've been shivering!

Thirty-one cities across the globe participated in the prank, which began nearly two decades ago in New York City by Improv Everywhere.

This year's ride in Philly was organized by Got Laundry, a pick-up laundry service that operates in the city and surrounding suburbs. It asks participants to bring another pair of pants or other piece of clothing to donate to local shelters before boarding the train.

Check out more photos of these scantily-clad straphangers in Boston.