Decked out in gold sneakers and spotted with sequins, the Mummers made their annual shuffle down Broad Street Sunday to mark the new year.

More than a century old, the Mummers Parade came under harsh criticism in recent years for insensitive costumes and hate speech. The 2017 fete was a cleaned up affair by comparison, after brigades went through cultural appropriation, satire and gender identity training last November.

RELATED: Mummers eye return to South Philly route – and roots

Quaker City String Band, Comic Brigade Murray, Fancy Brigade Golden Sunrise and the Oregon Wench Brigade won first place in their respective divisions.

Check out the full list of winners here.