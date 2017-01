A man is dead after he was shot four times in North Philadelphia in the city's third homicide in the new year.

The 23-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to his chin, neck, chest and shoulder shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North Park Avenue.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died about 20 minutes later, CBS Philly reported.

No arrests have been made, and no descriptions of suspects have been released.