ARTS

“Color Me Bearded”

Jan. 27-Feb. 10

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Free with $20 museum admission

philamuseum.org

Performance art troupe The Bearded Ladies Cabaret kick off a two-week winter residency at the Philadelphia Museum of Art that celebrates the 50th anniversary of “Color Me Barbra,” a television special Barbra Streisand filmed at PMA. The launch of the project takes place Friday night with live musical performances, and continues on Wednesday and Friday evenings through Feb. 10. Stop by for more glitter, living art displays and cabaret than you can bat an eyelash at.

Snowball 2017

Jan. 28, 7 p.m.-midnight

The Bok School

1901 S. Ninth St.

$25-$5,000

briansandersjunk.com

Dancing provocateurs Brian Sanders’ JUNK move their annual fundraising gala Snowball to the gymnasium of The Bok School in South Philly. The chic affair promises sexy performances throughout the night by JUNK, live music, local DJs spinning, and food and beverages. Come dressed to the nines. Prizes for best costumes will be doled out to those dressed in all-white or fur.

Mis-Cast 007

Jan. 28, 8-11 p.m.

Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake

302 S. Hicks St.

Pay what you can

mauckingbird.org

Mauckingbird Theatre Company hosts a hilarious evening of “songs sung by the wrong people.” Hosted by Jennie Eisenhower and Jeff Coon, the show features performers singing tunes that were written to be sung by someone of a different gender, sexual orientation, age, etc … The set list includes musical theater favorites as well as stripped down pop hits.

SHOPPING

Art Star CRAP Bazaar

Jan. 28-29

Art Star

623 N. Second Street

Pay as you go

artstarphilly.com

The artists you love browsing at Art Star Craft Bazaar come together to sell some of their not-so-perfect goods at this two-day rummage sale in Northern Liberties. Score adorable knickknacks, baubles, home goods and artwork by folks like BirdQueen Designs, Kasie Lyn Jewelry, Popped Stitches and more — all for a fraction of the cost of what their stuff usually goes for. Think of it as a superartsy yard sale with a good cause; proceeds benefit ACLU of Pennsylvania.

MUSIC

Adam Ant

Jan. 26, 8 p.m.

Keswick Theatre

291 N. Keswick Ave.

$29.50-$45

keswicktheatre.com

Eighties pop icon Adam Ant comes to Philly on his North American tour celebrating the anniversary of the 1980 album that shot him to worldwide fame, “Kings of the Wild Frontier.” Ant will perform the album live, which means you'll be rocking out to new wave faves like “Antmusic” and “Dog Eat Dog.”

LiveConnections

Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut St.

$18

liveconnections.org

Two critically acclaimed string artists — cellist Nicholas Photinos and bassist and composer Florent Ghys — team up for LiveConnections, the ongoing music series that spotlights innovative musical pairings. Photinos and Ghys perform works from a recent joint project, and welcome a team of cellists, like David Lang, Angelica Negron and Molly Joyce, to play along.

The Paris Festival

Jan. 26-27

Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

$36-$143

kimmelcenter.org

Enjoy a mental escape to the avenues of Paris this weekend at the Philadelphia Orchestra’s two-day festival paying homage to the City of Lights. Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts an ooh-la-la-worthy repertoire of works composed by Parisian composers Hector Berlioz and Maurice Ravel.

FESTIVAL

Chinese New Year

Jan. 27 and 29

Chinatown

Free

chinatown-pcdc.org

It’s not Chinese New Year until you ring it in in Chinatown. This weekend, the neighborhood hosts two lion dance performances to welcome the Year of the Rooster: Jan. 27 at 11:30 p.m. at 10th and Race, and Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at 10th and Spring. Besides the traditional lion dance, attendees can take in performances, fireworks and delicious mooncakes along the festive route.

COMEDY

Lisa Lampanelli

Jan. 28, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia

$47.50

vfcasino.com

Comedy’s Queen of Mean comes to King of Prussia for a night of laughs that you wouldn’t want to bring your mom to. Lampanelli is one of the nation’s premier insult comics, known for grilling celebrities and sharing revealing, hilarious tales about her struggles with weight and sexuality. She’ll be performing two shows, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., as part of the Valley Forge Music Fair.

KIDS

40 Winks with the Sphinx

Jan. 27, 5 p.m-Jan. 28, 9 a.m.

Penn Museum

3260 South St.

$55

penn.museum

Penn Museum’s popular sleepover event for kids aged 6-12 (and their parents) returns for its second go-round of 2017. The young ones have a chance to spend the night in the historic museum for an evening of hands-on activities, flashlight-lit scavenger hunts and arts and crafts workshops. They won't even realize all the learning they're doing.