A look back at the Trump family attending the Met Gala through the years

The Met Gala is considered to be one of the fashion world’s biggest nights. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Each year has a set theme and this year the Met Gala will honor Japanese Fashion designer and Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo.

Because of the magnitude of the event, some of the biggest celebrities and public figures attend the special evening of elaborate fashion.

The Trumps have also had their share of Met Gala appearances.

Before becoming president of the United States, Donald Trump went to at least 16 Met Galas and has walked the red carpet with his current wife Melania, and his two ex-wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka, 35, has also walked the red carpet with her husband Jared Kushner at the glamorous fashion event in New York City.

Now that Donald Trump is president of the United States it is understood that he and first lady Melania Trump will not attend the Met Gala, although it would be very interesting if the president and the first lady did show up.

According to Page Six, members of this year’s host committee Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will not be in attendance this year. They informed Page Six they are too busy in the White House.

Throughout the years, there have been a few memorable Trump moments at the Met Gala.

During last year’s event, themed "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Ivanka wore a striking custom designed red Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with a cape.

At the 2008 “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” themed Met Gala Ivanka Trump wore a bejeweled headband. We’re guessing it was to evoke her superpowers.

President Trump has been to at least 16 Met Galas and has walked the red carpet with his current wife Melania, and his two ex-wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

Take a look at how the Trumps handled the Met Gala red carpet throughout the years.