Stephen King says Donald Trump "worse than any horror story I ever wrote"

When the man who's the most terrifying horror writer of all time says you're scarier than anything he ever could have imagined, it might be time for some serious self-analysis.

Unless you're Donald Trump, in which case said reflection is not going to happen.

But nevertheless, that is what Stephen King, author of "The Shining," "Cujo," "Carrie" and "Pet Sematary," said of the 45th president. In two tweets this week, he said Trump has an "almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder" and that he is "worse than any horror story I ever wrote."

Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

That's right: The man who envisaged a car out for blood, a ravaging rabid dog, a possibly homicidal hotel, a girl who buried her high school prom in a blaze of hellfire, and more than one murderous clown, is chilled by President Trump's potential inability to operate America's defenses responsibly.

Tens of thousands of people do not disagree. The second tweet, sent to King's 3.2 million followers, had gotten 60,000 retweets and more than 140,000 Likes by Friday afternoon. And responses went beyond mere approval:

@Mikel_Jollett @StephenKing @StephenKing did get 'IT' correct. I just did now realize it was novel about Trump...😉 — William McClenathan (@williamdalemc) May 4, 2017

@StephenKing Seriously, I wish you wrote this and I could just close the book when it gets too awful. — 🍀Chrissi (@BonjwaChrissi) May 4, 2017

@BonjwaChrissi @StephenKing Tell me about it. I'm going to have to go re-read The Shining to calm down. 😜 — G.P. Burdon (Author) (@gpburdon) May 4, 2017

King has been outspoken about his disapproval of Trump in the past, although he had been more diplomatic:

I say this gently and kindly: If you voted for Trump and still think he's doing a good job, you haven't been paying attention. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2017