2017 NBA mock draft: Pantorno version 3.0

No, it’s not just the ridiculous New York heat that is making you sweat right now.

The 2017 NBA draft is just about one week from getting underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 22 and it feels as though the basketball world is sitting on a ticking time bomb.

Something large is about to go down, we just don’t know what yet. Whether it’s a big trade or ridiculous free-agent signing during the summer, or even a draft night stunner.

Luckily, we get a front-row seat to all the action. For now, here is the penultimate and third version of my first-round mock draft.

You can also check out versions 1.0 and 2.0 and find me on Twitter @JoePantorno to let me know how you think each team should approach the draft. Or you can just be angry with me for voicing my opinions.

You know, the usual stuff:

1. Boston Celtics-Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

6’4”, 195 pounds

23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists

2. Los Angeles Lakers- Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

6’6”, 190 pounds

14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists

3. Philadelphia 76ers- Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6’8”, 204 pounds

16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists

4. Phoenix Suns- Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

6’8”, 203 pounds

16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists

5. Sacramento Kings- De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6’4”, 171 pounds

16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists

6. Orlando Magic- Dennis Smith, PG, NC State

6’3”, 195 pounds

18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists

7. Minnesota Timberwolves- Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State

6’11”, 205 pounds

12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists

8. New York Knicks- Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6’4”, 197 pounds

19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists

9. Dallas Mavericks- Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

6’5”, 170 pounds

5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists

10. Sacramento Kings- Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

7’0”, 225 pounds

15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds

11. Charlotte Hornets- Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

6’3”, 210 pounds

15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists

12. Detroit Pistons- Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

6’6”, 202 pounds

19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds

13. Denver Nuggets- Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga

7’0”, 230 pounds

10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds

14. Miami Heat- OG Anunoby, SF/PF, Indiana

6’8”, 215 pounds

11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds

15. Portland Trail Blazers- Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

6’11”, 224 pounds

13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds

16. Chicago Bulls- Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

6’8”, 193 pounds

18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds

17. Milwaukee Bucks- John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

6’10”, 225 pounds

19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds

18. Indiana Pacers- Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

6’10”, 230 pounds

4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds

19. Atlanta Hawks- Justin Patton, C, Creighton

7’0”, 226 pounds

12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds

20. Portland Trail Blazers- Harry Giles, PF/C, Duke

6’11”, 222 pounds

3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds

21. Oklahoma City Thunder- T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

6’10”, 220 pounds

16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds

22. Brooklyn Nets-Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky

6’10”, 250 pounds

13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds

23. Toronto Raptors- Terrance Ferguson, SG, Adelaide

6’7”, 186 pounds

4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds

24. Utah Jazz- Jonathan Jeanne, C, Nancy

7’2”, 210 pounds

3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds

25. Orlando Magic- D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan

6’10”, 240 pounds

11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds

26. Portland Trail Blazers- Tyler Lydon, SF, Syracuse

6’10”, 225 pounds

13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds

27. Brooklyn Nets- Ivan Rabb, PF, Cal

6’10”, 215 pounds

14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds

28. Los Angeles Lakers- Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Zalgiris

7’0”, 225 pounds

1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists

29. San Antonio Spurs- Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria

7’2”, 229 pounds

7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds

30. Utah Jazz- Derrick White, G, Colorado

6’5”, 200 pounds

18.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds