2017 NBA mock draft: Pantorno version 3.0

No, it’s not just the ridiculous New York heat that is making you sweat right now.
The 2017 NBA draft is just about one week from getting underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 22 and it feels as though the basketball world is sitting on a ticking time bomb.
Something large is about to go down, we just don’t know what yet. Whether it’s a big trade or ridiculous free-agent signing during the summer, or even a draft night stunner.
Luckily, we get a front-row seat to all the action. For now, here is the penultimate and third version of my first-round mock draft.
You can also check out versions 1.0 and 2.0 and find me on Twitter @JoePantorno to let me know how you think each team should approach the draft. Or you can just be angry with me for voicing my opinions.
You know, the usual stuff:
1. Boston Celtics-Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
6’4”, 195 pounds
23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists
2. Los Angeles Lakers- Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
6’6”, 190 pounds
14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists
3. Philadelphia 76ers- Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6’8”, 204 pounds
16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
4. Phoenix Suns- Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
6’8”, 203 pounds
16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists
5. Sacramento Kings- De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6’4”, 171 pounds
16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists
6. Orlando Magic- Dennis Smith, PG, NC State
6’3”, 195 pounds
18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists
7. Minnesota Timberwolves- Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State
6’11”, 205 pounds
12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists
8. New York Knicks- Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
6’4”, 197 pounds
19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists
9. Dallas Mavericks- Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
6’5”, 170 pounds
5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists
10. Sacramento Kings- Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
7’0”, 225 pounds
15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds
11. Charlotte Hornets- Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
6’3”, 210 pounds
15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists
12. Detroit Pistons- Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
6’6”, 202 pounds
19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds
13. Denver Nuggets- Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga
7’0”, 230 pounds
10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds
14. Miami Heat- OG Anunoby, SF/PF, Indiana
6’8”, 215 pounds
11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds
15. Portland Trail Blazers- Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
6’11”, 224 pounds
13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds
16. Chicago Bulls- Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
6’8”, 193 pounds
18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds
17. Milwaukee Bucks- John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
6’10”, 225 pounds
19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds
18. Indiana Pacers- Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
6’10”, 230 pounds
4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds
19. Atlanta Hawks- Justin Patton, C, Creighton
7’0”, 226 pounds
12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds
20. Portland Trail Blazers- Harry Giles, PF/C, Duke
6’11”, 222 pounds
3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds
21. Oklahoma City Thunder- T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
6’10”, 220 pounds
16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds
22. Brooklyn Nets-Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky
6’10”, 250 pounds
13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds
23. Toronto Raptors- Terrance Ferguson, SG, Adelaide
6’7”, 186 pounds
4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds
24. Utah Jazz- Jonathan Jeanne, C, Nancy
7’2”, 210 pounds
3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds
25. Orlando Magic- D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
6’10”, 240 pounds
11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds
26. Portland Trail Blazers- Tyler Lydon, SF, Syracuse
6’10”, 225 pounds
13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds
27. Brooklyn Nets- Ivan Rabb, PF, Cal
6’10”, 215 pounds
14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds
28. Los Angeles Lakers- Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Zalgiris
7’0”, 225 pounds
1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists
29. San Antonio Spurs- Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
7’2”, 229 pounds
7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds
30. Utah Jazz- Derrick White, G, Colorado
6’5”, 200 pounds
18.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds