2018 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen?

Here’s our second ridiculously early 2018 NFL Mock Draft following the 2017 version that went down in Philly over a month ago.

Pegging which players will actually perform well in college this coming season is an inexact science, but almost every mock you read has USC QB Sam Darnold as the No. 1 player heading into the next NFL draft cycle. We predict the Jets, who have been waiving good players left and right recently, to get the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft and of course they need a QB. Yeah, yeah, it didn’t work out all that great the last time the Jets took a USC QB in Mark “The Sanch-ize” Sanchez … but, in Jets-speak (and butt-fumble talk aside) he was decent for them. Darnold has much more upside than Sanchez did when he jumped to the NFL early (you’ll remember then-USC head coach Pete Carroll criticizing Sanchez’s decision to leave after his junior season because he wasn’t “ready”).

1. New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. Los Angeles Rams: Arden Key, DE, LSU

3. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

4. Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

5. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

7. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

9. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

11. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia

12. Indianapolis Colts: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

14. New Orleans Saints: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

15. Denver Broncos: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. Washington Redskins: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

17. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

18. Tennessee Titans: Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn

19. Oakland Raiders: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

20. Miami Dolphins: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

21. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

22. Cleveland Browns: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Minnesota Vikings: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

24. Carolina Panthers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

25. Green Bay Packers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

26. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Tolliver, CB, LSU

27. Dallas Cowboys: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

28. Atlanta Falcons: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

29. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech

31. Seattle Seahawks: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Iman Marshall, CB, USC