2018 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Darnold to Chargers

It’s tough enough to nail an NFL Mock Draft a couple hours out from the event, let alone 365 days from it – but there is an enormous appetite for all things pro football draft – so here goes.
We used the reverse standings from this past year’s regular season to select the draft order (obviously things will change dramatically in 2017 – 2018) and selected players-to-team based on what we anticipate will be a team need in a year. For instance, here’s guessing the Philip Rivers – Los Angeles Chargers relationship will deteriorate this fall and LA will want to grab one of two LA QBs that will likely be available (UCLA’s Josh Rosen or USC’s Sam Darnold).
1. Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: Arden Key, DE, LSU
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
4. Chicago Bears: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
5. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
7. New York Jets: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
8. Carolina Panthers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
11. New Orleans Saints: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
12. Buffalo Bills: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
13. Arizona Cardinals: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
14. Indianapolis Colts: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
15. Minnesota Vikings: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
16. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Smith, LB, USC
17. Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
18. Denver Broncos: Byron Cowert, DE, Auburn
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech
20. Tennessee Titans: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
21. Detroit Lions: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
22. Houston Texans: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
23. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
24. Green Bay Packers: Martez Ivey, G, Florida
25. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
26. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
28. Atlanta Falcons: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
29. Oakland Raiders: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
31. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
32. New England Patriots: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State