2018 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Darnold to Chargers

It’s tough enough to nail an NFL Mock Draft a couple hours out from the event, let alone 365 days from it – but there is an enormous appetite for all things pro football draft – so here goes.

We used the reverse standings from this past year’s regular season to select the draft order (obviously things will change dramatically in 2017 – 2018) and selected players-to-team based on what we anticipate will be a team need in a year. For instance, here’s guessing the Philip Rivers – Los Angeles Chargers relationship will deteriorate this fall and LA will want to grab one of two LA QBs that will likely be available (UCLA’s Josh Rosen or USC’s Sam Darnold).

1. Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Arden Key, DE, LSU

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

4. Chicago Bears: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

7. New York Jets: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

8. Carolina Panthers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

11. New Orleans Saints: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

12. Buffalo Bills: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

13. Arizona Cardinals: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

14. Indianapolis Colts: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

15. Minnesota Vikings: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Smith, LB, USC

RELATED: Hot pics of Antonio Brown's girlfriend

17. Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

18. Denver Broncos: Byron Cowert, DE, Auburn

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech

20. Tennessee Titans: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

21. Detroit Lions: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

22. Houston Texans: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

23. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

24. Green Bay Packers: Martez Ivey, G, Florida

25. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

26. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

28. Atlanta Falcons: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

29. Oakland Raiders: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

31. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

32. New England Patriots: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State